The Penn State Nittany Lions are the No. 2 team in all of college football. Entering the season, many experts had James Franklin's team in the inner circle of College Football Playoff contenders. A lot of that banked on the continued excellence of star quarterback Drew Allar. However, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has King Mack and the rest of his defense playing like pros.

Through two games, Penn State has yet to give up 12 total points on the season. Despite facing teams like Oregon and Ohio State later in the season, the Nittany Lions have confidence this year. A lot of that comes from the balance the team has on both sides of the ball. Allar and the offense are a well-oiled machine. However, it is the defense that looks ready to fuel the team on a title run.

Knowles helped Ohio State win the national title last season, leading a defense that saw multiple players head into the NFL. Now, he works under Franklin, getting Penn State's defense in order before conference play begins this fall. However, he might already be in mid-season form. According to Nittany Sports Now's Joe Smeltzer, one of Knowles' players believes in his coach's scheme.

“King Mack says Penn State DC Jim Knowles’ defense is ‘like playing in an NFL defense,'” Smeltzer said.

The Nittany Lions defense, led by Mack and Amare Campbell, might be the best unit in college football. Despite the players' belief in Knowles' coaching, they face big tests this season. After making it into the College Football Playoff Semifinals, the standard for Penn State is very high. Allar and Co. are a favorite to walk away with this year's title and potentially a Big 10 championship.

For now, Mack and Knowles have to prepare to take on the Villanova Wildcats this Saturday. Then, a matchup with the Oregon Ducks will say a lot about how good the defense truly is.