The Penn State football program has gotten off to a strong start to the 2025 college football season, cruising to two straight comfortable wins over less than stellar competition to kick off the new year. Penn State is currently ranked at number two in the country, a spot that some skeptics have labeled as unwarranted, but nothing through the first two games has demonstrated that James Franklin and company don't deserve it.

Recently, tight end Luke Reynolds, who led the Nittany Lions with seven catches last week against FIU, spoke on the current state of the team, stating that “the energy is great” on offense this week, per Tyler Donohue of 247Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

“Everyone is buying into it. Every team's journey is different. We'll break through and we'll be one of the most explosive offenses in the country. I'm very confident,” said Reynolds, per Donohue.

Reynolds' explosion on Saturday vs FIU was a great demonstration of just how deep the roster is that Franklin has assembled in Penn State, despite the array of talent that left the team in the offseason, both in the transfer portal and to the NFL Draft.

A dangerous Penn State team

The Penn State football program has been knocking on the door of something special for quite a while now, and they just may finally find it this year with the current iteration of the squad.

Penn State has been churning out elite NFL talent for several years now, including arguably the best offensive player in the NFL in Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and the best defensive player in Green Bay Packers star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Last year, Penn State bowed out in heartbreaking fashion to the eventual national championship runner-up Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Orange Bowl, and has since lost Abdul Carter to the NFL's New York Giants.

However, if the early returns are any indication, this may finally be the year that Penn State silences the doubters and gets over the hump.

Penn State will next take the field on Saturday at home against Villanova.