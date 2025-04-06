Penn State football has turned into a factory that produces talented NFL players. Penn State will be well represented in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Abdul Carter is likely to be the first Nittany Lion selected in this year's draft, but he is not the only player who could be picked in the top 10.

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren has an interesting pre-draft schedule according to Jordan Schultz. Warren reportedly only has one scheduled pre-draft visit, which is an oddity for a potential top-10 pick.

However, that does not mean there is little interest in Warren as a prospect.

Schultz added that Warren has already had multiple private workouts. He also said that one team picking in the top 10 canceled their private workout with Warren at the last minute. The reason? Schultz's source apparently said “what are we really getting out of this? We've seen enough of him.”

Schultz also mentioned a quote from an anonymous NFL executive who heaped praise on Warren.

“He checks every box — character, toughness, intelligence, and he’s just scratching the surface athletically,” the sourced said. “There’s not much to overthink.”

Many NFL draft analysts view Tyler Warren as one of the best tight end prospects in the draft. Some view Warren in the same tier as Michigan's Colston Loveland.

However, others believe that Warren is clearly the best tight end in this year's class.

Where will Penn State football star Tyler Warren land in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Schultz's reporting raises some interesting questions surrounding Tyler Warren.

Which NFL team cancelled their pre-draft visit with Warren? And where will Warren end up being drafted?

Based on various NFL mock drafts, Warren seems like a lock to be picked in the first half of the first round. NFL Mock Draft Database aggregates dozens of mock drafts to easily show where a certain player is viewed by the media.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Warren's overall ranking puts him as the ninth best player in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Warren is commonly paired with the Colts, who have the 14th overall pick. There are also several mock drafts that place Warren with the Jets (7th overall) and the Bears (10th overall).

Warren's impressive 2024 season is shooting him up draft boards. He hauled in 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns last fall.

It will be fascinating to see where Warren ends up in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The action begins on April 24th in Green Bay, Wisconsin.