Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, Tyler Warren has been pretty consistently ranked higher than Colston Loveland by talent evaluators.

Now granted, it's not like Warren is considered a stud, and Loveland is approaching dud territory, as both are likely going to be drafted in the first round next month and will make whichever team lands them very happy as their new TE1 moving forward. With that being said, Warren has been the 1a to Colston's 1b, if not straight up TE1 versus te2.

And yet, in his most recent prospects ranking, ESPN's Matt Miller decided to give Loveland the nod at TE1, naming him the sixth-best prospect in this year's NFL draft class because of everything he can do to impact an offense.

“Michigan's passing-game struggles held Loveland's stats down a bit- 56 catches, 582 yards, five touchdowns in 10 games- but he's a mismatch for defenders and can be moved around,” Miller wrote. “He can align in the slot, backfield or traditional in-line TE spot. His combination of size, strength, and speed make him a true threat to beat man or zone coverage, and he can attack 50-50 balls in the air. Loveland's traits are on par with previous first-round tight ends.”

Fortunately, massive fans of “Tight End University” didn't have to scroll long to find out where Miller placed Warren on his NFL draft rankings, as, just three spots later, the pride of PSU landed at spot nine, where his unique abilities to impact a game makes him one of the top stars in the draft regardless of position.

“Warren was a huge part of Penn State's offensive improvement this past season, posting an incredible 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns,” Miller wrote. “He was at his best against USC, when he had 17 catches for 224 yards and one score. Warren has the speed to separate downfield and is the ideal “move” tight end, yet he does it with enormous size. He also showcased his all-around versatility, playing Wildcat quarterback and even center on a trick play.”

Will Loevland actually come off the board before Warren? Unlikely, as the PSU prospect has all of the momentum, is beloved for his do-it-all offensive style, and is viewed by many as the safest non-Travis Hunter pass catcher in this year's class. If Matthew Golden doesn't fly up the board and go in the top-10, don't be surprised if both Loveland and Warren end up going before any non-Hunter wide receiver in this year's class.