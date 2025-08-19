James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions are preparing for a big 2025 season. And to college football insider Chris Vannini, he has high beliefs that the program can go far this year.

Vannini published a list of the 136 competing teams he believes will have great performances or underperform throughout the 2025 campaign. He ranked the Nittany Lions at the top spot, comparing them to the last two national champions.

“The Nittany Lions are this year’s Michigan and Ohio State, with a lot of guys who turned down the NFL to come back to win it all, and I predict they will. You can’t get over the hump until you finally do,” Vannini said.

What lies ahead for James Franklin, Penn State

It is highly optimistic for Chris Vannini to give the top spot to James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions. However, he has his reasons due to how well they performed in the 2024 season.

Franklin has kept the program stable throughout his 11 years of being at the helm. He boasts a strong record of 101-42, including an impressive 64-33 display in Big Ten Play.

2024 was a spectacular year for Penn State. They finished with a 13-3 overall record, going 8-1 in their conference games. Their displays were excellent enough to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff.

They took down the SMU Mustangs 38-10 in the first round and the Boise State Broncos 31-14 in the quarterfinals. However, their inspiring run came to an end in the semifinals after losing 27-24 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Penn State has plenty of talent to make a lot of noise in the college football world. And with an experienced head coach who knows how to bring the best out of the program, they are only getting started with what they accomplished last year.

The Nittany Lions are less than weeks away from getting the season underway, boasting the second spot on the AP Top 25. They will begin the campaign at home, hosting the Nevada Wolf Pack on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET.