Though he plays for the Rams, DL Aaron Donald is still in contact with the University of Pittsburgh. In 2019, he gave a hefty seven-figure donation to the university. All in an effort to help bolster recruitment, renovate facilities, and student-athlete development.

On Monday, it was confirmed that Donald will be making his return to Pittsburgh on Nov. 15, per

Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports. That day, he will officially have his jersey retired when Pitt takes on Notre Dame.

In 2024, Donald announced his retirement from football after playing ten seasons with the Rams. Along the way, he accumulated an arsenal of accolades while playing for the same team.

Altogether, Donald earned 3 NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards. Additionally, he was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (2014). Furthermore, Donald made 10 Pro Bowl selections and 8 first-team All-Pro honors as well as setting a franchise record with 111 career sacks

The icing on the cake came in Super Bowl LVI when the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Ultimately, what sealed the deal was Donald's epic sack of Joe Burrow. As of 2024, Donald's net worth is in the ballpark of $60 million.

Aaron Donald's tenure at Pittsburgh

Before he achieved excellence in the NFL, Donald's first stomping ground was at Pittsburgh. While there, he also made quite an impression on the program.

In 2013, Donald was named a unanimous All-American. During his senior season of 2013, he won a vast array of national honors. Among those included the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award. Additionally, Donald won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award, win all the defensive awards.

Plus, he was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. Altogether, Donald obtained 181 tackles, 29.5 sacks, and 66 tackles for loss during his three years (2010-2013).

Not only will his jersey be retired, but he will be inducted into the Pitts Athletics Hall of Fame.