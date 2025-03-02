Pittsburgh football received some devastating news as star cornerback Mason Alexander died in a car accident in Fisher, Indiana, on Saturday night, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Alexander was the passenger in a 2016 BMW driving south on Florida Road. The driver tried to pass a 2015 Toyota and swerved to avoid a collision with another car traveling northbound. The BMW then drove off the road and hit a tree, which led it to catch on fire.

Alexander was announced dead at the scene, according to Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

He signed with Pittsburgh in December after starring at cornerback for Hamilton Southeastern High School and was an ESPN 300 recruit in the 2025 class. Alexander enrolled early and was going to join the team for the start of spring practice which was this month.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi wrote a statement following the news of Alexander's death.

“I received a call this morning that no parent, teacher or coach ever wants to get — the news of the sudden loss of a young and promising life. Our entire program is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of Mason Alexander's passing,” Narduzzi said.

“Mason had just enrolled at Pitt in January following his early graduation from Indiana's Hamilton Southeastern High School,” Marduzzi continued. “Even during that short time, he made a great impression on all of us. Mason was proud and excited to be a Panther, and we felt the same way about having him in our Pitt family. He will always be a Panther to us. The Alexander family and Mason's many loved ones and friends will be in our prayers.”

A high school teammate of Alexander, Peyton Daniels, wrote a statement on social media about the late football star.

“Mason lit up every room he was in. Brought joy and playfulness to everything and everyone. He could change the entire direction of your day with one interaction. Mason is the embodiment of exceptional. Rest Easy 15. Love forever,” Alexander wrote on X, formerly Twitter.