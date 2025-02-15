Running back Quinshon Judkins popped up on the Heisman Trophy radar more than once during his college football career, which included stops at Ohio State and Ole Miss.

Now, Judkins is set to take those heralded talents to the next level after declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Here's a look at where Judkins stands before the 2025 NFL Draft Combine, what has gone into raising his draft stock, and where he could land in April.

Quinshon Judkins 2025 NFL Draft projection

Judkins is expected to be taken in either the first or the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft after his standout career between both the Rebels and the Buckeyes. Judkins initially caught attention when he broke out as one of the best freshman players in the nation, regardless of position, back in 2022 when he carried the ball 247 times for 1,567 yards with 16 touchdowns.

He also factored into the passing game with 15 receptions for 132 yards and one score in that same season. The rusher ultimately finished his college career with 3,785 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns on the ground over 42 games. He also caught 59 passes through the air for 442 yards with five scores as an asset to the passing game as well.

Judkins will bring a lot to the table for whichever team he lands with, including his burst and acceleration, ability to force missed tackles, and versatility.

Here's a look at part of the scouting report on Judkins from the Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department.

Judkins is a playmaker with the burst and speed combination needed to generate big plays with the ball in his hands. He wins the corner and beats pursuit angles. Judkins is a good pass catcher out of the backfield—he even lines up in the slot and out wide. He has soft hands to safely secure the ball in space.

Pass protection is an area of needed growth for Judkins. He is a willing participant, but he must be more prepared to engage with free runners at full speed. He must step up prepared and braced for impact to slow down their momentum. He does get driven back at times. This season, volume and production will not be in his favor due to splitting snaps with TreVeyon Henderson. Being more decisive running between the tackles is key for Judkins. He must limit getting caught up in the wash by being patient and pressing gaps.

Quinshon Judkins 2025 NFL Draft landing spots

There is no question that several teams will pursue a running back that is as hot of a commodity as Judkins, alongside other star rushers like Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. Here is a look into three possible fits that could make sense, particularly for Judkins as either a first or second-round pick.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have maintained a strong ground game in the past, but it is clear the team needs more talent at that position to really get things rolling. They do have a bit of help between the trade for Cam Akers and having Ty Chandler, but that won't fix everything for the future as far as looking at the long game goes. Adding a player like Judkins could give the Vikings longevity at RB1 looking ahead and provide an immediate boost in place of departing Aaron Jones.

Cleveland Browns

Judkins could keep his career rolling in the state of Ohio if he were to be selected early on by the Browns. And with Cleveland parting ways with Kareem Hunt, who originally stepped up in place of an injured Nick Chubb, the Browns will be looking to secure another reliable player in the backfield like Judkins. Judkins has even drawn some comparisons to Hunt for his superior elusiveness and running style.

It's safe to say Judkins could quite literally fit the bill perfectly here.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Replacing Najee Harris will be a key priority for the Steelers heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, as the veteran rusher will be a free agent in March, and Pittsburgh is not expected to retain him. Judkins was pinned to replace Harris in a recent mock draft from NFL.com's Chad Reuter.

“Judkins' open-field burst, ability to read blocks, and willingness to run through contact will make him a great fit for the Steelers — and he's a nice outlet for quarterbacks out of the backfield,” Reuter wrote. “Remember, Najee Harris is headed for free agency. I'm projecting Pittsburgh will take a quarterback in Round 2.”

With Harris on his way out, Judkins could serve as an ideal replacement in Pittsburgh.