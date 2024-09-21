Ohio State football is looking to move to 3-0 on the season as they face the Marshall Thundering Hurd on Saturday. The Buckeyes are off to an impressive start, holding a 28-13 lead heading into halftime.

Early in the second quarter, star running back Quinshon Judkins found a hole in the Marshall defense and took the rock 86 yards to the house, showcasing his ridiculous speed in the process:

The football world was in awe of the run:

Don't forget, Ohio State football also has TreVeyon Henderson, giving them one of the best 1-2 punches in the country at running back:

While Marshall isn't the most daunting opponent, the Buckeyes are dominating them. On four carries, Judkins has racked up 114 yards while Henderson has ran for 36 yards on five carries. Out wide, Emeka Egbuka already has four catches for 111 yards and a touchdown and it's only the first half.

Ohio State is definitely seen as a legitimate contender for the national championship this season with such a strong roster on both sides of the ball. Egbuka has stepped in as WR1 in place of Marvin Harrison Jr while Kansas State transfer Will Howard is proving his worth at quarterback after Kyle McCord left for Syracuse.

As previously mentioned, the running back position may be Ryan Day's strongest group. Henderson decided to return for one more year instead of declaring for the NFL draft, which is huge. Judkins meanwhile brought his talents to Columbus after leading the SEC in rushing yards last year with Ole Miss. Heading into Saturday's contest, Judkins was averaging 7.3 yards per carry for three touchdowns.

There are two quarters left so don't be surprised to see Judkins light it up some more. It's pretty clear the Marshall defense cannot handle his speed and physicality. Ohio State football faces Michigan State next weekend.