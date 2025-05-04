College football transfer quarterback Jaden Rashada has a new home with Sacramento State. Sacramento State is now Rashada's fourth home as a college football player. It may also be his last.

“(Sac State's) offense is super quarterback friendly,” Rashada said, per CBS Sports. “Everyone knows about (Marion's) Go-Go Offense. High tempo, throw the ball. I'm pretty excited about that.”

Rashada is expected to finally get a shot at starting regularly with the northern California school. Rashada played sparingly at Arizona State, Georgia and Florida. He now will lead a FCS school that is headed to FBS in the coming years.

“We are definitely in on (Jaden) being our guy,” Sacramento State coach Brennan Marion said. “For us in every room, we want guys who can be draft picks, starters and stars. In every room, if you look at what we are doing in the transfer portal and what we have done with high school recruiting, every single room had that. Except for the quarterback room, we did not upgrade to the level I liked.”

Rashada is a former five star recruit. He was also at the center of a lawsuit with Florida football over name, image and likeness. That is also referred to as NIL in college athletics.

Jaden Rashada will get his chance to shine at Sacramento State

Rashada last played for Georgia, although he never saw the field. The talented dual-threat quarterback says playing at that SEC program helped him tremendously.

“I learned a lot there,” Rashada added. “I did notice being able to get your feet wet at first and come in and sit last year, I was itching to play football. Not only that, be in the right fit and the right scheme with the right coaches. That's what was most important.”

In his college career, the new Sacramento State play caller has posted 485 passing yards. That all came in 2023, when he was at Arizona State. Rashada threw four touchdowns and three interceptions that year.

It's been a long road for the transfer. He is more known in college football now for his lawsuit against the Florida program. Rashada argues he was promised NIL money from that school, but was never fully paid.

The quarterback hopes to turn the page at Sac State.

“It was a lot to figure out honestly,” Rashada said. “This move had to be pretty critical and intentional. … I was more picky this time around.”

Sacramento State football opens their season in August against South Dakota State.