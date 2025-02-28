There's been a lot of conversation about Shedeur Sanders as the NFL Draft nears. While the Colorado QB is heralded for his play and his remarkable college career, scouts have also drawn caution because of “external factors” as well as some of his play on the field. Perhaps the biggest topic surrounding Sanders these past two seasons has been the play of Colorado's offensive line.

While the offensive line got progressively better in protection as the season went on, we saw several games where Sanders was sacked multiple times or running around looking to evade defenders instead of having a clean pocket to throw.

In an interview with Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk, he addressed the O-Line play he had to deal with in Colorado.

“What is one thing in your game that you look at and go, I want to be better,'” Sims asked.

Shedeur responded, “Footwork drops. That’s consistently sometimes I know I drift in the pocket sometimes. I’m a product of kind of what I had to adjust to.”

Simms then bluntly stated, “I know you’re pass protection sucked, I’ll say it for you.”

Sanders was honest in his response, saying, “I mean I ain’t going to lie, I like my O-Lineman though, I still love my O-Linemen for whatever. But you know sometimes we weren’t all on the same page so it’s something that you can’t coach. Of course I want to take 3 and a hitch but if that’s not the situation you’re given than you got to make something happen.”

“So obviously going into these franchises if you have a top pick than obviously there’s some problems or some dysfunction going on in the facility or the team or anything like that. So you got to have somebody that’s able to adjust, that’s able to do it on the run. For somebody who has shows and has proved that they’re able to change 2 different franchises, 2 different universities. So that’s why I know I’m the best quarterback out there,” he added.

Shedeur Sanders indeed has had an impactful career. Coming out of high school, Sanders was rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, but his rise through college football has been nothing short of impressive. During his two seasons at Jackson State, Sheduer Sanders dominated, accumulating 6,983 passing yards, completing 616 of 901 attempts, and throwing 70 touchdowns against only 14 interceptions.

His average of 268.6 passing yards per game and standout performances earned him accolades like the 2021 SWAC Freshman of the Year award and the Deacon Jones Award. He also led the Tigers to back-to-back SWAC Championships and two straight appearances in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Sanders made headlines again when he transferred to Colorado for the 2023 season, transitioning smoothly into Pac-12 play. Despite Colorado finishing 4-8, Sanders delivered standout moments. He posted 3,230 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with a 69% completion rate, cementing himself as one of the most promising talents in college football.

However, scouts and critics widely agree that there is significant room for improvement, particularly noting his tendency to hold onto the ball for too long. But, Sanders hasn't been shy about his comments on the offensive protection around him this season. Following Colorado's loss to Nebraska, Sanders made a comment that alluded to Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raola having better protection in that game.

“How many times did (Nebraska quarterback Dylan) Raiola get touched,” Sanders asked rhetorically.

He then said, “Of course when you're able to run the ball consistently, that opens up the pass, you know? But it's just like, you've got to understand what your team's good at. Why would we keep running the ball when we get out there and there's a must-get situation and we don't get it?”

Shedeur Sanders was sacked six times during that game. Over the season, he was sacked 42 times—an improvement from 52 sacks in 2023 but still a troubling statistic. Perhaps with a better offensive line, Sanders will perform better in the pocket, as he's shown his accuracy and awareness are at a high level. But, a team will have to give him a chance to transform another team into a contender.