The South Carolina Gamecocks are hoping to be one of the more competitive teams in college football next season after quarterback LaNorris Sellers remained with the program this offseason. However, he was certainly tempted to leave after reports revealed he had been offered $8 million in NIL money to transfer. Now, he reveals why he chose to stay with the Gamecocks.

During a guest appearance on “The Triple Option” podcast hosted by Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram II, and Rob Stone, the 20-year-old quarterback revealed that he wanted to remain in South Carolina because he wanted to see through his commitment with the program. He feels the foundation was built last season and didn't want to leave just to build a new foundation with another team.

“I mean, I started here. So we started something here, we built something good last year,” said LaNorris Sellers. “This year, we just keep building that foundation. I'd rather stay here and keep building on that and then go somewhere and have to start over and build another foundation if that makes sense.”

Sellers got his first taste as the starting quarterback for the Gamecocks last season and showed major potential as not only a college football star, but also an NFL prospect. The South Carolina quarterback ended the 2024-25 campaign with 2,534 passing yards and 25 total touchdowns (eight passing) while owning a 65.6% completion percentage.

Expectations are high for LaNorris Sellers, as many believe he could be in the mix to win the Heisman next season. Remaining with the Gamecocks provides stability and chemistry. As he will be playing in Shane Beamer's scheme once again.

We will see LaNorris Sellers in action on August 31 when South Carolina takes on Virginia Tech in the season-opener. It will be a home game for the Gamecocks, giving the program a chance to begin the new season with a win in front of its fans.