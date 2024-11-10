South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer shared his frustrations with the news media, following his team's win over Vanderbilt Saturday. Beamer called out a Clemson beat writer, in regard to negative coverage about the Gamecocks football program.

Beamer's frustration was aimed at a Clemson football reporter over how the South Carolina football team was covered in a past article by The State news publication. The reporter Beamer spoke to worked for the same publication, but was not the writer the coach was upset with.

“Yeah, we just continue to get better and that’s what we’ve done last season,” Beamer said, per On3. “And I think back to last year and this is not a shot at you, Jordan, I like you a lot, but your paper sometimes is a doozy. And last year, when we played Vanderbilt, y’all wrote one of the most ridiculous articles I’ve ever read in the history of journalism, where you had the Clemson beat writer write an article about how far South Carolina’s program had fallen in 2023 because we weren’t favored by more against Vanderbilt.”

South Carolina defeated Vanderbilt on Saturday, 28-7. The Gamecocks are now 6-3 on the season.

South Carolina's Shane Beamer didn't hold back his feelings

Beamer was upset that South Carolina was painted in a 2023 article as being so bad they were barely favored to defeat Vanderbilt that year. Clearly, the head coach had kept that article in his mind for the last 365 days.

“That might’ve been one of the most embarrassing pieces of journalism I’ve ever read to say this team has fallen as a program in 2023 because they’re not favored by more against Vanderbilt,” the coach added. “That in 2022 they were favored by this much against Vanderbilt, but in 2023 they’re not so all of sudden, they’ve fallen as a program. I mean that’s just some bush league stuff right there by that guy. Nothing against you.”

South Carolina football certainly proved this season they aren't a bad team. The Gamecocks had a solid win over Commodores, supported by 452 yards of offense. South Carolina posted 25 first downs in the game, and ended up averaging 7.2 yards per play. No one in their right mind this season would think this was a bad football team.

“But, proud of the way that we’ve came for a program that had fallen apparently so hard a year ago when we played Vanderbilt. We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve made a lot of progress since then, apparently,” Beamer said in his postgame press conference, once again going after the negative coverage.

Following the win over Vanderbilt, South Carolina is bowl eligible. The Gamecocks next play Missouri on Saturday.