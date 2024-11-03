In a dominant performance, the South Carolina football team defeated the tenth ranked Texas A&M Aggies 44-20 on Saturday. It was the Aggies' first conference loss under new head coach Mike Elko. His counterpart with the Gamecocks, Shane Beamer, basked in the victory with fans of their program after they rushed the field. During the celebration, Beamer received an interesting gift from one of the fans of his team. During his postgame press conference, Beamer could be seen sporting a big black chain necklace with the USC logo.

It's fair to see that the South Carolina football program were riding a high after the win. After all, the Aggies came into the matchup ranked tenth in the country, with only a season opening loss to Notre Dame against their record before Saturday's tilt. A drop in the standings will certainly happen for Texas A&M, and the Gamecocks are now one win away from bowl eligibility. That would be an improvement on last year's 5-7 mark. With quarterback LaNorris Sellers leading a resurgent offense, will South Carolina football make a mark in bowl season?

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina football face strong upcoming slate

Sellers had another excellent outing on Saturday for the Gamecocks. He threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns, plus ran for another on 15 carries. The 106 rushing yards he had in the win were second to running back Raheim Sanders. The starting tailback ran for 144 yards and two scores of his own. The teams were knotted at 20 after the first half, but USC rose to the occasion in the second half.

Both sides of the ball excelled, as the defense shut out the Aggies in the third and fourth quarters. The offense scored double digits in both periods as well. Receiver Joshua Simon was the recipient of both Sellers scoring passes, amassing 132 receiving yards on four catches.

With upcoming matchups against conference opponents Vanderbilt and Missouri, as well as a season-ending faceoff versus in-state rival Clemson, Beamer and his coaching staff will need more performances like the one they put on at home against Texas A&M. Will the Gamecocks go bowling once again this year? If Sellers, Sanders and the rest of the team have their way, then a season-ending bowl trip will be in the cards.