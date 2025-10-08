Stanford football has been an afterthought in college football in recent years. Former quarterback Andrew Luck came in as the program's GM and hopes to turn that around. He just got some major help in that quest. Former Stanford Cardinal Bradford M. Freeman has donated $50 million towards the athletics department.

“This is a game-changing gift for Stanford. It will help us to recruit top talent and compete at the highest level. Brad’s generosity and commitment to football will benefit our entire athletics department, as excellence in football will support success across all 36 varsity sports,” said university President Jonathan Levin about the gift from Freeman.

Freeman attended Stanford on a football scholarship, graduating in 1964. This is also not the first time Freeman has donated to the University. After entering a career in investment banking, he created an endowment for the head coaching position, known as the Bradford M. Freeman Director of Football, in 1988. Further, Freeman has spent time as a trustee at Stanford.

What this means for recruiting

In a landscape that is changing in football and other college sports due to new rules with Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), plus the House Settlement that allows direct player payment from a school, a gift of $50 million could go a long way to bringing in top recruits.

“With Brad’s incredible gift, we are positioned to win on the field and build a bridge to a sustainable future for Stanford football. The ability to support our players through new scholarships and institutional NIL will reinforce Stanford as the preeminent place in the country to be a football scholar-athlete,” said Luck regarding the gift.

The football program is currently ranked 31st in the nation for the class of 2026, according to 247sports. Stanford has not had a top 25 recruiting class since the 2020 cycle. While academics could still hinder some players from arriving at the school, this extra money could entice some top-quality prospects to join the program.