TCU Horned Frogs opened their 2027 recruiting class Saturday with a commitment from three-star quarterback Brice McCurdy of Waco (TX) Robinson. McCurdy selected TCU over Baylor, Cincinnati, Duke, UCF, and Arizona, finalizing a choice that followed an in-home visit from head coach Sonny Dykes and assistants Gordon Sammis and Brad Robbins on Jan. 28, along with a recent campus trip for the program's Top Target Day.

A 6-foot-1, 205-pound dual-threat quarterback, McCurdy is ranked No. 594 nationally, No. 38 at quarterback, and No. 81 in Texas in the On3/Rivals Industry Rankings. The Composite rankings list him as the No. 593 overall prospect, No. 40 quarterback nationally, and No. 5 quarterback in Texas.

As a sophomore, McCurdy threw for 2,016 yards with 17 touchdowns against five interceptions, leading Robinson High School to an 8-3 record and its first playoff appearance in seven years. During his junior season in 2025, he surpassed 2,200 passing yards and rushed for nearly 700 yards.

McCurdy becomes the only current member of TCU's 2027 class after quarterback Jerry Meyer III, who had initially pledged in August, parted ways with the program on Feb. 3 following a recruiting board reset. Although the early signing period is not until December, McCurdy's verbal pledge provides the Horned Frogs with a foundation at the position more than a year in advance.

The decision throws another curveball at Baylor's 2027 quarterback race. The Bears offered McCurdy on Jan. 23 but eventually finished behind TCU. Baylor previously lost Malachi Zeigler to the SMU Mustangs and is now pursuing four-star Rosharon (TX) quarterback Carson White, ranked No. 370 overall and No. 25 at his position, along with Cypress (TX) passer Braden Baker, who threw for 2,806 yards, 32 touchdowns, and one interception this past season.