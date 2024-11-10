Tennessee football received an injury scare on Saturday evening during their win vs Mississippi State when quarterback Nico Iamaleava left the game with an upper body injury after a big collision. The quarterback did not return to the game, causing some fans to worry about what the star's status would be moving forward, particularly as it pertains to this week's upcoming road game vs the Georgia Bulldogs.

However, after the game, head coach Josh Heupel gave a positive update on Iamaleava.

“We anticipate having him next week,” Heupel said, per Chandler Vessels of On3 Sports.

On Saturday, it was backup quarterback Gatson Moore who finished out the game for the Volunteers.

Tennessee football currently sits with an impressive record of 8-1 heading into next week's matchup with the Bulldogs. While they haven't been quite as dominant offensively the last few weeks as they were to open up the season, Tennessee's defense has remained one of the elite units in the country, and Iamaleava remains a talent in the backfield who can sling the ball down the field.

The Volunteers have a chance to effectively eliminate Georgia football from the college football playoff race on Saturday evening with a win, as the Bulldogs lost their second game of the season vs Ole Miss.

Meanwhile, Tennessee's own playoff hopes are very much alive and well, and they still will have a chance to participate in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta if they are able to pull off the upset vs Georgia.

All told, there's a possibility that there will be six SEC teams that finish with a record of 10-2 this year, which would be a nightmare for the playoff committee in the first year of the new 12 team system.

In any case, the Volunteers and Bulldogs are slated to kick off at 7:30 PM ET.