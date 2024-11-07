ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Mississippi State Tennessee prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mississippi State-Tennessee.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are nearing the end of a miserable season under first-year coach Jeff Lebby. The conventional wisdom said that MSU made a bad hire when it plucked Lebby from the Oklahoma football staff under head coach Brent Venables. Oklahoma and its fans were upset with the job Lebby did last year. He did not get the most out of an offense which had veteran Dillon Gabriel at quarterback. Gabriel is playing better and getting superior results this season at Oregon, where the Ducks are unbeaten and heading for the College Football Playoff. Lebby needed an escape hatch and a landing spot for his career. Most people in the industry expected him to get a coordinator job somewhere other than Oklahoma. Few were expecting a promotion to head coach, but Mississippi State was there waiting with an offer. It caught a lot of people by surprise.

Sure enough, hiring Lebby does not seem to have worked out for the Bulldogs, who have just two wins on the season and will not make a bowl game. It is usually the case that coaches do not get fired after one season on the job, but if Mississippi State finishes 2-10, it doesn't seem out of the question that Lebby could be fired. It's not likely, but it's possible, because 2-10 is a total crash-and-burn season, and it could be viewed that such a performance is simply not acceptable under any set of circumstances. Lebby needs a solid finish to the season to make sure he gets a 2025 campaign in Starkville.

Tennessee has just one loss. The Vols are therefore firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation. Yet, despite their successes, the Vols have not looked good for much of the year. They have barely gotten by in several wins. They did not look convincing against Alabama, Florida, or Kentucky. They did enough to win but nothing more. Their offense just hasn't been able to get off the ground after a very encouraging start in September. Young quarterback Nico Iamaleava has struggled in Josh Heupel's offense. It just hasn't been a smooth ride, and Heupel is hoping Tennessee will kick it up several notches in the stretch run of the season. If the offense keeps scuffling, the Vols could get picked off and their playoff hopes could be jeopardized.

Here are the Mississippi State-Tennessee College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Mississippi State-Tennessee Odds

Mississippi State: +23.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +1160

Tennessee: -23.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -2800

Over: 60.5 (-114)

Under: 60.5 (-106)

How to Watch Mississippi State vs Tennessee

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Mississippi State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The point spread is very large, and Tennessee — which covered point spreads regularly in the first few weeks of the season — has become a clunkier, less polished offensive team as the season has moved along. It has been harder for the Vols to cover double-digit point spreads. They did not cover the spread last week against Kentucky. They did not cover the spread a few weeks earlier versus Florida at home. They haven't been a reliable team against the spread over the past month.

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are a terrible team. This is the get-healthy game for the Vols in November. Their struggles against superior SEC teams will melt away against the worst team in their conference. This is a game Tennessee should win by 30 points.

Final Mississippi State-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

Mississippi State is atrocious. We feel confident in riding with the Vols this time.

Final Mississippi State-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -23.5