We've got the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Results according to College Football 25. The College Football playoffs begin this weekend, and for the first time, 12 teams will fight to win the National Championship. Ohio State lost to Michigan for the fourth time in a row as HC Ryan Day's job security is being questioned. Meanwhile, Tennessee prevented an upset from Vanderbilt to help keep themselves in the top 12. However, only one can advance to the Rose Bowl and face Oregon.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Results According to College Football 25

According to College Football 25, Ohio State will defeat Tennessee 34-22 and advance to the next round of the College Football Playoffs. What was at first, a realistically close game, eventually crumbled into a whomp fest from Ohio State Tennessee. The Buckeyes exploded in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 points in the final five minutes to end the Volunteers' playoff run.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #9 TENN 7 6 3 6 22 #8 OSU 3 7 7 17 34

The Volunteers kept it close at first, actually having a 16-10 lead halfway through the third quarter. However, by scoring three unanswered field goals instead of, say, touchdowns, they let the Buckeyes stay within one possession. All it took was a 21 Yd touchdown pass from Will Howard to Emeka Egbuka for OSU to take the lead. Furthermore, they never looked back after this score.

Things got out of control for Tennessee the Buckeyes scored two touchdowns in the last two minutes of the game. Despite a 82 Yd touchdown reception from Dont'e Thornton Jr., an 83 Yd touchdown run from TreVeyon Henderson put the game away. Overall, it was a massacre in the end.

It might not have been the most realistic ending, but it sure was entertaining to see some life breathed into both offenses. In the final four minutes of regulation, three touchdowns were scored.

With the win, the Ohio State Buckeyes advance to the Rose Bowl where they'll play Oregon, the #1 team in the nation. The Ducks survived against Ohio State earlier this year, and a rematch between both would be interesting. But don't sleep on the Volunteers, who are going to give it their all this weekend.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

(TENN) Squirrel White 79 Yd pass from Nico Iamaleava (Max Gilbert Kick), 5:04 (TENN 7-0)

(OSU) Jyden Fielding 34 Yd FG, 0:20 (TENN 7-3)

Second Quarter:

(OSU) Quinshon Judkins, 8 Yd run (Jayden Fielding kick) 12:11 (OSU 10-7)

(TENN) Max Gilbert, 52 Yd FG, 4:26 (Tied, 10-10)

(TENN) Max Gilbert, 36 Yd FG, 0:35 (TENN 13-10)

Third Quarter:

(TENN) Max Gilbert, 48 Yd FG, 10:39 (TENN 16-10)

(OSU) Emeka Egbuka 21 Yd Pass from Will Howard , 4:01 (OSU 17-16)

Fourth Quarter:

(OSU) Jyden Fielding 36 Yd FG, 3:58 (OSU 20-16)

(OSU) Quinshon Judkins, 8 Yd run (Jayden Fielding kick), 1:57 (OSU 27-16)

(TENN) Dont'e Thornton Jr. 82 Yd pass from Nico Iamaleava (2-Point Conversion Failed), 1:44 (OSU 27-22)

(OSU) TreVeyon Henderson, 83 Yd run (Jayden Fielding kick), 1:31 (OSU 34-22)

Overall, that wraps up our Tennessee vs. Ohio State Results according to College Football 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we're still looking for ways to improve this series. Regardless, we look forward to watching the real match this weekend.

Lastly, for more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info. Ad