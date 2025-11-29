Texas A&M fans were in deep heartbreak after seeing the No. 3 Aggies fall 27-17 to the No. 16 Texas Longhorns on Friday night.

Going into the matchup, Texas A&M had a perfect 11-0 record on the season with a 7-0 performance in SEC Play. They needed one more win to pull off a perfect regular season and clinch a spot in the conference championship game. However, the Longhorns had other plans.

Texas made things difficult for the Aggies, pulling off a spark in the second half to take control of the game and never look back. As a result, Texas A&M won't be eligible for the SEC title even with a spectacular record.

Aggies fans came in droves to react to the loss, hoping for positive fortunes in the postseason after missing out on the SEC title game. Here are some of their reactions.

“I’ve been a lifelong Aggie of 67 years. I can confidently say that we are still elite CFP contenders. Did our big bro just drag their nuts across our face? Sure. But I’m confident Marcel Reed won’t throw boneheaded picks in the CFP and he should be the HEISMAN! #GigEm!” one fan said.

“It's been a great season. I definitely cried tonight but it's ok. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, and thank you for giving us a great season. I never thought we'll be 11-1 going into this season, or any season,” another remarked.

“Mike Elko gonna cause a food shortage in Austin stress eating after this loss 😭😭😭😭,” one commented.

“Embarrassing but expected from the Aggies, it’s an annual tradition—just a matter of when . . .,” one replied.

“Avoided all the good SEC teams and finally played a semi-competent team and got smoked hahahaha,” a fan said.

Article Continues Below

How Texas A&M played against Texas

It will be a tough loss for Texas A&M to get over, losing the chance to represent themselves in the SEC title game.

The Aggies performed well in the first half as they led 10-3 at the halftime break. However, the Longhorns came alive as they outscored their opponents 24-7 in the last 30 minutes of regulation.

Marcel Reed had a brutal night leading the offense. He completed 20 passes out of 32 attempts for 180 yards and two interceptions while adding 12 rushes for 71 yards.

EJ Smith and KC Concepcion provided the two touchdown scores for Texas A&M, as both were rushing scores. Concepcion led the receiving unit with five catches for 57 yards. Mario Craver came next with five receptions for 44 yards, while Theo Melin Öhrström caught three passes for 43 yards.

The No. 3 Aggies will look to bounce back in their next matchup, which is either a bowl game or the College Football Playoff. Postseason action will await them very soon.