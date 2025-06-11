Texas football sustained a pivotal loss Wednesday to Georgia and Alabama. A four-star edge rusher who Texas targeted is turning his attention elsewhere.

The Longhorns struck out on pursuing edge rusher Khamari Brooks any further. That's because Brooks announced the two other Southeastern Conference rivals as his final two choices Wednesday. Brooks even canceled a future official visit to the Austin campus, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Brooks is the nation's 17th-ranked edge rusher by On3. He's also the state of Georgia's No. 13 overall recruit by 247Sports composite.

Texas, led by head coach Steve Sarkisian, offered Brooks on Feb. 19. But now they must pivot elsewhere in trying to find future Longhorn edge rushers. But are they out-recruiting Alabama and Georgia?

Texas recruiting results compared to Georgia, Alabama 

The Longhorns now must compete against both SEC heavyweights on the recruiting trail within the conference. They enter its second season as a full-fledged SEC member. “Coach Sark” helped produce a College Football Playoff qualifier in the SEC debut.

Texas has reeled in impressive wins on the college football recruiting trail. The Longhorns grabbed four-star Corey Wells out of Petal, Mississippi on Monday. But the Austin university has secured other major wins in pursuing prospects.

Texas nabbed former USC commit Kohen Brown on Sunday — handing Arch Manning a potential future weapon. The ‘Horns even dipped into the Pelican State to boost the defensive line. Dylan Berymon of Monroe, Louisiana handed Texas a four-star verbal pledge. Berymon even listed North Carolina and Bill Belichick on his short list before ultimately choosing the ‘Horns.

Sarkisian and Texas even outbid two SEC rivals for another major talent. Jermaine Bishop Jr. chose Texas over Texas A&M and Florida on May 14.

The ‘Horns rank No. 14 overall for the 2026 recruiting class. Georgia ranks higher at No. 5. But Texas is ahead of Alabama — as the Crimson Tide sit at No. 50.