Texas football's Arch Manning made a surprising admission about waiting his turn to be the starter quarterback in Austin. The former five-star recruit was with the Longhorns for two years as longtime QB1 Quinn Ewers led the offense. But it's Manning's year in 2025, and head coach Steve Sarkisian's team will come into this season with championship expectations.

In an interview with New York Post Sports Reporter Bridget Reilly, Manning was honest about keeping his patience during this period.

“It was tough. I mean, it’s tough at this age. But, I hope it pays off. Like I said, there’s nowhere else I want to be. I want to be at Texas. I have friends here. I love this place. I wanted to be the quarterback at the University of Texas. Sometimes it’s worth the wait.”

Texas football is in championship-or-bust mode with a potential generational talent under center

While Manning was Ewers' backup last season, he certainly could've started for most major programs in the country. In his limited action, the New Orleans native completed 67.8% of his passes for nine touchdowns and two interceptions. Manning additionally ran for four touchdowns. Despite his lack of play, the Longhorns' new starter is projected to be a potential Heisman Trophy candidate and the top quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Texas football is coming off a season where it once again qualified for the College Football Playoff. Steve Sarkisian and company won two games in the new twelve-team format, making the semifinal again before losing to eventual national champion Ohio State. It was a back-and-forth affair between the Longhorns and Buckeyes before a consequential touchdown return on a fumble sealed the game. Texas went the farthest in the playoff out of all the SEC schools.

Manning must start 2025 in regular-season form if he wants to win his Week 1 matchup. The Longhorns, who will likely be preseason ranked No. 2, are visiting Columbus to take on the likely No. 1 Buckeyes. Texas then has a few easy nonconference matchups before starting its SEC slate. Visits to Georgia and Florida loom on the conference schedule.

Overall, Manning understands the expectations heading into next season. It's what he signed up for and why he's waited two years in Austin for this opportunity. Arch has shown plenty of poise in his limited action so far. If he continues to grow this offseason under Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns will likely find themselves back in the College Football Playoff for a third consecutive year.