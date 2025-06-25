All eyes are on Texas football this season. Arch Manning finally takes the reins as the Longhorns' full-time starter. The former five-star came into Austin with huge expectations and has waited for his time to shine behind Quinn Ewers. Despite it being tough to wait his turn, he finally gets his chance; the early reviews out of Austin are that the coaches are raving about him.

Arch Manning comes into the 2025 college football season with massive expectations. Texas is widely expected to be the national championship favorite, and Manning is one of the biggest favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman wrote about how the Manning family prepared Arch Manning for the spotlight. In it, he mentioned how the coaches have been raving about Manning behind the scenes.

Feldman elaborated on the excitement that has culminated around Arch, saying, “Now, Arch is 21, a former top-ranked recruit from New Orleans entering his third season at Texas but first as a starter after patiently waiting behind Quinn Ewers. He's made two spot starts in his first two seasons, but the Longhorns could largely top preseason polls because of excitement around the 6-foot-4, 225-pound redshirt sophomore. Behind the scenes, Arch has drawn rave reviews from coaches for his football intelligence, athleticism, and make-up.”

Manning is a redshirt sophomore coming into the 2025 season. After barely seeing the field in 2023, he saw it a few times last season and played well in a limited role. He had 939 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 67.8% completion percentage. He also had 108 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The expectations surrounding Manning have translated to how many see the Texas football team doing this season. According to FanDuel, the Longhorns have the best odds to win next year's national championship, and the biggest reason is how many people expect Manning to take a giant step for Texas, combined with Steve Sarkisian's ability to reload the roster.

Texas has many players who need to step up on offense, with only three starters returning on that side of the ball compared to six on the defense. However, if you look at the roster based on their recruiting classes and transfer portal hauls, the Longhorns have completely reloaded, and there should not be much concern, especially with the reported NIL amount they are spending on this roster.

Texas football is here to stay, and the Longhorns have Steve Sarkisian to thank for that. Arch Manning has so much potential, but now is the time to prove it on the field.