Just a week ago, Texas quarterback Arch Manning went viral, not just for lighting up the scoreboard, but for a touchdown celebration that drew the wrong kind of attention.

After bulldozing his way into the end zone against Sam Houston State, the sophomore signal-caller stood over a fallen defender, nearly earning a taunting penalty. While fans loved the swagger, his mother did not.

“Probably a little much there,” Manning said. “My mom was pretty mad about it. I think it was some built-up frustration from the past few weeks.’’

But after a week of steady progress, Texas quarterback Arch Manning’s growth hit a wall in Gainesville. The signal-caller, who entered Week 6 fresh off his best performance of the season, ended Saturday night’s matchup against Florida with one of the most frustrating two-minute drives of his young career.

According to former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel on X, Manning’s final possession summed up the Longhorns’ late-game collapse.

“Arch Manning 2-Min Drive to win the game… sack, backup QB comes in and throws big play downfield, deep throw that was almost picked, sack, clock runs out.”

The sequence reflected a team that once looked poised for playoff contention but instead stumbled under pressure against a Florida squad desperate for a statement win.

For much of the night, Manning fought through heavy pressure behind an inconsistent offensive line. The Longhorns' offense, which thrived in their 55-0 win over Sam Houston State just two weeks ago, appeared out of sync from start to finish.

The rhythm that head coach Steve Sarkisian praised during the bye week vanished, and so did the composure Manning displayed earlier this season.

Texas entered the contest ranked No. 8 nationally but now faces serious questions about its offensive direction.

Manning completed just 16 of 29 passes for 181 yards with no touchdowns, and while he avoided turnovers, the lack of efficiency and rhythm doomed the Longhorns’ comeback hopes.

The defense, meanwhile, couldn’t contain Florida’s rushing attack. The Gators dominated time of possession and capitalized on critical third downs to keep Texas’ offense off the field.

By the time Manning got one last chance to lead the game-winning drive, his protection had already worn thin, and the outcome spoke for itself.

It’s a bitter pill for Texas fans, who saw their highly touted quarterback and offense crumble at the worst possible moment. Sarkisian emphasized in previous weeks that many college football stars were “pressing” under high expectations. Saturday’s finale served as living proof.

The Longhorns now face a defining stretch ahead of their annual rivalry clash with Oklahoma. Whether this painful finish becomes a turning point or a lasting scar depends on how Manning and company respond to adversity.