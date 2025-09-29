The SEC is starting to separate contenders from pretenders as Week 5 approaches, and Texas finds itself in an interesting spot. The Longhorns dropped one place in the latest SEC Power Rankings despite cruising to a 55-0 rout of Sam Houston.

While the defense suffocated its opponent, not allowing a first down until the final drive of the first half, the offense piled on points in bunches.

Still, against such a weak opponent, Texas could not hold its place at No. 4. Sitting at 3-1, the Longhorns enter their bye week before a crucial SEC opener against Florida.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian used the downtime to reflect on the bigger picture across college football. Speaking about what he observed nationally, Sarkisian said that he sees many marquee players struggling to live up to expectations because they are pressing. His speech was noticed by Anwar Richardson on X, formerly Twitter.

He noted that the pressure to deliver on hype has weighed heavily on certain stars, and in his view, it has prevented them from playing loose and free.

That comment hit particularly close to home for Texas, where sophomore quarterback Arch Manning has been under the microscope. Through three games, he completed just 55 percent of his passes, leading to questions about his readiness.

But against Sam Houston, Manning reminded everyone of his talent, throwing for 309 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for two more. ESPN highlighted his postgame remarks, where he said he’s “not worried” about outside narratives and only cares about winning.

Sarkisian himself admitted that Manning looked different on Saturday. The coach described him as “looser” and “freer,” and called it the “best version” of his quarterback so far.

Teammates echoed that sentiment, noting the confidence in Manning’s body language and the spark he provided with his dual-threat ability.

While Sarkisian’s message was broad, it doubles as a reminder for his own roster: pressing rarely leads to peak performance. If Texas hopes to climb back up the SEC rankings, Manning and his teammates will need to channel the relaxed but focused energy they displayed in Week 4.

With Florida looming in Week 6, the Longhorns have a chance to prove that their quarterback’s breakout performance was the start of something sustainable.