The search for steadiness at kicker just got real in Los Angeles. After weeks of inconsistency, the Rams brought in former Missouri star Harrison “Thiccer Kicker” Mevis to push the room, a move that made sense given Joshua Karty’s 10-of-15 field goals and 23-of-26 extra points.

Mevis, fresh off a 20-of-21 run with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions and remembered for his 61-yard game-winner versus Kansas State at Mizzou, offers both big-leg range and late-game nerve in a spot where the Rams have left points on the table.

Adam Schefter added the roster update ahead of Seattle: the Rams have activated “The Thicker Kicker,” Harrison Mevis, from the practice squad to the 53 for Sunday’s clash with the Seahawks. Expect him to be available against a divisional rival, where field position and three points could swing the afternoon.

This isn’t just a novelty nickname story. Los Angeles has ridden a defense capable of muddying games, and a trustworthy kicker becomes a force multiplier in red-zone stalls and end-of-half sequences. Mevis’ profile, power, and poise give Sean McVay a broader fourth-down and end-game calculus, especially from the outer edges of the range, where decisions have tilted conservative in recent weeks.

Seattle tends to compress the middle of the field and force offenses into long down-and-distance. If the Rams’ drives sputter at the fringe, Mevis’ presence could translate stalled momentum into actual scoreboard pressure.

Conversely, any early jitters will be obvious. A single confident strike, though, can reset the tenor of a kicking room overnight.

And talking about the Seahawks, Davante Adams, dealing with pain-management questions, put it plainly about his own status for the team: he’ll be the “same old G.”

McVay has already signaled the six-time Pro Bowler will go, and Adams enters with 42 catches for 568 yards and a league-leading nine touchdowns, framing a red-zone tandem with the new kicker that matters as November football gets tight.

If the Rams marry situational defense, a healthier skill group, and a stabilized leg, first-place conversations won’t feel theoretical for long.