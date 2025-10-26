Texas football quarterback Arch Manning got banged up on Saturday, when his team dueled with Mississippi State. Manning left the game due to an injury, as his Texas team rallied to win in overtime. The Texas quarterback suffered a concussion, per ESPN.

Manning played a brilliant game before his injury. He helped rally the team from a 17-point deficit in the game. Manning threw for 346 passing yards and three touchdowns, while also throwing an interception. The quarterback also rushed for a score.

The Longhorns were able to post their third consecutive victory, and keep their dim hopes alive for a College Football Playoff berth. Texas scored a whopping 24 points in the fourth quarter of the game.

“According to ESPN Research, the Longhorns were the first SEC team to rally from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win since South Carolina came back from 17-0 down to beat Missouri 27-24 in two overtimes in 2013,” Mark Schlabach wrote.

The Longhorns improved to 6-2 with the victory, as well as 3-1 in the SEC.

Arch Manning may not be able to return to Texas football right away

Texas football fans will definitely be monitoring Manning's injury. Texas went with Matthew Caldwell at quarterback, once Manning was knocked out. Caldwell threw a touchdown pass for Texas.

The Longhorns then used their defense to push back Mississippi State, when the Bulldogs had a chance to send the game into double overtime. It was a brilliant comeback.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was impressed with his team's ability to storm back.

“Once a year you have culture wins and that was our culture win (vs. Kentucky). I think we got a mulligan because this was our culture win,” Sarkisian said, per the Associated Press. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been more proud of a group of guys. Our toughness was going to have to be the best it’s ever been for our program.”

Texas next plays Vanderbilt, in a game that could determine the fate of Texas' season. The Longhorns have two losses, to Florida and Ohio State. Texas fans hope that Manning can return soon.