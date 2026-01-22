Despite an underwhelming 2025, Texas' 2026 preseason outlook is back where fans expect it to be, with star quarterback Arch Manning returning for his redshirt junior season. In the meantime, the Longhorns added a solid contingency plan by snagging former Coastal Carolina quarterback MJ Morris from the college football transfer portal.

Morris entered the transfer portal at the end of the regular season and signed with Texas on Thursday, CBS Sports' Chris Hummer reported. The four-year veteran will have one year of eligibility remaining entering 2026.

Morris, who has also spent time at NC State and Maryland, started Coastal Carolina's first two games of the 2025 season. After going just 1-1, including a lackluster win over Charleston Southern, he was benched for sophomore Tad Hudson, who remained the starter for the rest of the year.

Before his Coastal Carolina career, Morris started seven games in two years at NC State and one game at Maryland. He transfers to Texas with 2,021 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 146 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in his career.

Morris' transfer marks the second consecutive season Texas adds an experienced backup behind Manning in the college football transfer portal. In 2025, the Longhorns secured a commitment from former Gardner-Webb and Troy starter Matthew Caldwell.

Caldwell only appeared in five games, mostly during garbage time. He ended his lone season at Texas with 85 passing yards and one touchdown.

Although Morris will not usurp Manning as Texas' starter, the Carrollton, Georgia, native provides a lot of experience as the Longhorns' backup. Morris went 5-2 as a starter at NC State, including engineering a win over No. 21 Wake Forest in 2022.