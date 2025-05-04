Texas is fully prepared to jump straight into the Arch Manning experience with Quinn Ewers moving on to the next level. Ahead of his first full season as a starter, the Longhorns gave Manning additional company in the locker room by landing former Troy quarterback Matthew Caldwell from the college football transfer portal.

Caldwell committed to Texas for his fifth college football season, per On3 Sports' Pete Nakos. In his lone season with Troy, he threw for 1,608 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions while leading the Trojans to a 4-6 record in his 10 starts

Texas will be Caldwell's fourth destination in five years. He began his career at Jacksonville State, playing sparingly behind Clemson transfer Zerrick Cooper. Caldwell spent his ensuing two seasons at Gardner-Webb, also mainly as a backup, before finally receiving his opportunity at Troy in 2024.

Caldwell joins defensive linemen Maraad Watson and Lavon Johnson, tight end Jack Endries, receiver Emmett Mosley and kicker Mason Shipley in Texas' incoming spring college football transfer portal class.

Matthew Caldwell joins Texas' Arch Manning-led QB room

Once in the Longhorns' locker room, Caldwell will be the team's most experienced quarterback, including Manning. He should immediately compete for the backup job, with none of the team's current reserves attempting more than four passes. Redshirt freshman Trey Owens is currently listed at No. 2 on the depth chart, followed by junior Joe Tatum and true freshman Karle Lacey Jr.

None of the aforementioned signal-callers will challenge Manning's QB1 status, but the backup job is wide open. As much hype as Manning has, he is still largely unproven with just two starts in his career. However, fans have been clamoring for him since he committed to Texas, even while Ewers was still in charge.

With the Longhorns opening the 2025 season against Ohio State, Manning will be thrust into the spotlight out of the gates. As the highest-paid NIL athlete in college football, Manning will be forced to sink or swim with Texas' season resting on his shoulders.