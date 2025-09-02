Despite a 14-7 season opening loss to Ohio State, the Texas football program will look to rebound over the next few weeks. Non-conference matchups against San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston at home should give the Longhorns time to get back on track. While Texas football quarterback Arch Manning struggled in this past Saturday's loss, former signal caller Robert Griffin III gave his own take on the sophomore's struggles. The Dan Patrick Show on X (formerly Twitter) shared Griffin III's thoughts.

"This is just the epitome of the media building him up just to tear him back down." – @RGIII breaks down the reaction to Arch Manning's performance against Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/tGXAftbnDQ — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“This is just the epitome of the media building him up just to tear him back down,” Griffin III said on Tuesday.

While many hope that Griffin III's words aren't true, they do have at least some semblance of truth. Manning has been hyped as the next big thing since before his time with the Texas football program. After all, he's the latest in the Manning line. Everyone knows his story. His uncles Eli and Peyton had their struggles as well. Can head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff not only help their quarterback get back on track, but the rest of the offense too?

Texas football needs to rebound from tough Ohio State loss

Following the season opening loss in Columbus, the Texas football program has been ranked seventh in the latest AP poll. The Buckeyes took their spot at the top of the standings. Luckily, for Manning and the Longhorns, this loss shouldn't hurt them too much in the grand scheme of things. With three home games coming up for the Texas football team, getting back into the win column and on track should happen.

However, the SEC opener in a few weeks looms large. The Texas football program will travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators, currently ranked 13th in the polls. The Gators will look to prove that they are back in contention and have their own star sophomore quarterback in DJ Lagway. Will Manning and the Texas football offense be fully locked in for that contest? If not, then the Longhorns' second season in the SEC may be tougher than year one.