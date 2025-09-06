The Texas Longhorns are currently putting a beating on San Jose State on Saturday afternoon. This big lead comes after a slow start, but nevertheless, the Longhorns figured it out.

Texas led 14-0 after the first quarter and then 28-7 at the half. Texas started the second half with a field goal and a rushing TD from Arch Manning and currently leads 38-7 as the Spartans aim to make it a closer game.

The first touchdown for Texas came with 2:52 left in the first quarter. Arch Manning connected with Parker Livingstone for a massive score. Livingstone caught the ball and outran every defender down the sideline for an 83-yard TD.

Manning then connected with Livingstone once again to end the quarter with a 3-yard score. Then in the second quarter, Manning threw two more touchdowns, both to tight end Jack Endries. Manning has around 200 yards passing and four touchdowns against the Spartans. Despite this, fans on X are questioning if Manning has a banged-up shoulder or just has a unique passing motion this season.

Has anyone figured out what's going on with Arch Manning's arm angle? — Nicole Auerbach

Arch manning does not have the arm strength to throw the ball like a shortstop

Arch Manning looks to me like he's definitely playing through an injury to his throwing arm/shoulder. Just missed badly on a wide-open dig route and the replays clearly show him wincing, hard, as he releases it. Commentators totally ignoring it but it's undeniable. — Dan Viens

Manning struggled big time against the Ohio State defense last week. He threw for one touchdown to Livingstone, who has been his top target this season. However, there have been more questions and concerns early on this season for Manning, which was not expected heading into the year. Manning was a Heisman favorite, and while he still has a chance to win it, it's going to take a lot of convincing already.