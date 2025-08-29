Texas football should be something that everybody is tuned into this year, as Arch Manning has taken the keys on offense and plans to make some big things happen. It would be no surprise if the team has gained more fans over the year, even if it's some people from enemy territory. Manning's grandfather, Archie Manning, has done some recruiting, and he recently got former Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer to switch sides.

Switzer posted text messages on social media between him and Archie where he said, “Archie, I never thought there would be a day coming that l would be pulling for the University of Texas!”

Switzer doesn't seem like the only person who is switching sides, because in that same social media post, Archie shared with Switzer that former Texas A&M head coach RC Slocum has joined the bandwagon.

“R C texted me! So we got an Aggie and a Sooner pulling for Horns. I am honored to have great friends,” Archie sent to Switzer.

If you're a fan of Oklahoma or Texas A&M, these are text messages that you don't want to see, especially with the season starting. It seems as if everyone is excited about Arch, as this will be his first time as the full-time starter. He looked good in his two starts last season when Quinn Ewers was out with an injury.

In those two games, Arch completed 41-of-60 pass attempts for 583 yards and four touchdowns, and threw only two interceptions. He also had 29 rushing yards and a touchdown.

This should be a good year for Arch, and all eyes will be on him. Hopefully, he can block out the noise and hype and help lead the team to the CFB playoffs. It all starts soon, as Texas is set to face Ohio State in its opener.

More NCAA Football News
Northwestern State snaps their FCS leading 20-game losing streak as they beat Alcorn State 20-10 on Thursday.
Northwestern State ends 20-game drought, beats Alcorn 20-10Randall Barnes ·
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) celebrates with wide receiver Dane Key (6) after a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Nebraska’s Matt Rhule explains decision to trust Dylan Raiola on decisive 4th downCaleb Nixon ·
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Eli Manning, who talked about committing to the program with Archie.
Why Eli Manning was ‘nervous’ to commit to the Ole Miss RebelsAndrew Korpan ·
Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz looks on during the fourth quarter against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at TDECU Stadium.
Houston HC Willie Fritz delivers season-ending update after SFA winAlex House ·
Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) celebrates with linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. (9) and defensive back Marques Buford Jr. (3) after an interception against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Nebraska’s Malcolm Hartzog Jr. seals win vs. Cincinnati with clutch interceptionAlex House ·
Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) is tended to after being injured during the second quarter of their game against Miami (Ohio)
Wisconsin football HC Luke Fickell gives ‘good news’ update on Billy Edwards Jr. injuryJosh Davis ·