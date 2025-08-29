Texas football should be something that everybody is tuned into this year, as Arch Manning has taken the keys on offense and plans to make some big things happen. It would be no surprise if the team has gained more fans over the year, even if it's some people from enemy territory. Manning's grandfather, Archie Manning, has done some recruiting, and he recently got former Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer to switch sides.

Switzer posted text messages on social media between him and Archie where he said, “Archie, I never thought there would be a day coming that l would be pulling for the University of Texas!”

This will be the only time that an old Aggie coach and an old Sooner coach will root for @TexasFootball @OU_Football @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/KpnM0wpQan — Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) August 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Switzer doesn't seem like the only person who is switching sides, because in that same social media post, Archie shared with Switzer that former Texas A&M head coach RC Slocum has joined the bandwagon.

“R C texted me! So we got an Aggie and a Sooner pulling for Horns. I am honored to have great friends,” Archie sent to Switzer.

If you're a fan of Oklahoma or Texas A&M, these are text messages that you don't want to see, especially with the season starting. It seems as if everyone is excited about Arch, as this will be his first time as the full-time starter. He looked good in his two starts last season when Quinn Ewers was out with an injury.

In those two games, Arch completed 41-of-60 pass attempts for 583 yards and four touchdowns, and threw only two interceptions. He also had 29 rushing yards and a touchdown.

This should be a good year for Arch, and all eyes will be on him. Hopefully, he can block out the noise and hype and help lead the team to the CFB playoffs. It all starts soon, as Texas is set to face Ohio State in its opener.