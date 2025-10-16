Arch Manning showcased the poise and leadership that Texas fans have been waiting to see during the Longhorns’ 23-6 win over Oklahoma. The sophomore quarterback didn’t post eye-popping numbers, but his command of the offense and willingness to battle through pain impressed both teammates and coaches.

Despite taking several hard hits the week before against Florida, Manning refused to miss a single practice rep, earning praise from left tackle Trevor Goosby, who said the young quarterback “has the heart of a champion.”

Manning completed 21 of 27 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown while adding 34 yards on the ground. The Longhorns’ offense started slowly but found its rhythm midway through the game, with Manning’s calm presence helping Texas stay composed in a hostile rivalry atmosphere. Head coach Steve Sarkisian noted afterward that the performance reflected both growth and resilience, key traits as the Longhorns look to climb back into Big 12 contention.

Still, questions surrounding Manning’s health have resurfaced, and this time, they’re being raised by a Heisman Trophy winner. Speaking on Pardon My Take, former USC and NFL quarterback Matt Leinart suggested that Manning might be “dealing with something,” noting that his movement and demeanor looked off during recent games.

“I wonder if he’s hurt at all,” Leinart said. “It didn’t look right a couple weeks in a row there. I don’t know what’s going on in that locker room, but the kid’s going to be fine. He’s good.”

Leinart also acknowledged that the expectations placed on Manning, who entered the season with massive hype, were perhaps unfair. “We all jumped on the bandwagon too fast,” he admitted. “He hasn’t played a ton of football, and he opened the year against Ohio State, the best defense in the country. That’s a tough situation.”

According to On3, Texas officials continue to dismiss any talk of injury. Sarkisian himself shot down rumors back in September, joking that the speculation was based on nothing more than facial expressions.

Manning’s name also did not appear on the team’s latest injury report, suggesting he’s healthy ahead of this weekend’s matchup against Kentucky. He also didn't appear on Mel Kiper Jr.'s 2026 NFL Draft Big Board, raising some eyebrows about his absence.

After a shaky start to the season, Texas appears to have regained momentum, and so has Manning. If he truly is healthy, the Longhorns may be poised for a strong second-half push.