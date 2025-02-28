The NFL Combine is always a special week for the prospects looking to raise their draft stock in any way they see possible. For Texas football wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who projects as a second-round pick, he's been turning heads as the fastest player in the 2025 class.

More players are slated to run the 40-yard dash on Saturday, with Bond being the most exciting to watch in the event because of his potential to become the fastest player ever at the Combine.

“I'm going to break the record tomorrow. For sure,” Bond said, via Ian Rapoport on X.

Kansas City Chiefs second-year wide receiver Xavier Worthy could soon see his record fade. In the 2024 NFL Combine, Worthy's 4.21-second 40 marked his place on the mountaintop.

But it appears that may be coming to an end, thanks to another Longhorn player.

Texas football's Isaiah Bond plans to break 40-yard dash time

Bond has certainly played to his strengths in front of the NFL scouts, just as he did at Texas. He's a burner on offense who can make acrobatic catches in traffic, and take homerun passes to the endzone.

“I anticipate running a 4.20,” Bond continued. Or possibly, if I'm feeling great, I might run a 4.1.”

If Bond can deliver on his promise to the media, then his stock may skyrocket as he takes his place atop the list of the greatest speedsters in history.

“I've been running my whole life,” Bond said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. “I've been one of the fastest my whole life, so I'm going to go out there, and when practice meets preparation, greatness is achieved. So I'm just going to trust my training and put on a show.”

Nevertheless, fans can bank on a new king of the 40-yard dash based on Bond's unbreakable confidence going into Saturday.