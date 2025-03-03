When Matthew Golden played hero for Texas football in the Peach Bowl, some saw the comparisons to Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, that comparison came alive during the NFL Combine. His size, and speed but his elusiveness, and quickness on specific cuts truly stood out.

During the NFL Combine, a plethora of draft insiders and analysts saw Golden first hand. The Texas football star had impressive production with 987 yards and nine touchdowns. He was the Longhorns' top receiver, even though Isaiah Bond was projected to be that guy.

SI's Albert Breer detailed Golden's characteristics and who he resembled most during his time at the NFL Combine.

“Texas WR Matthew Golden is in really solid shape leaving Indy,” Breer said. “His football makeup is considered to be outstanding, and now his speed is verified at 4.29.

“I think there’s a shot he leapfrogs Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan as the first receiver picked. He and Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka (who’s waiting until his pro day to run, with his season having ended Jan. 20) are both considered smart, safe prospects who project to be Amon-Ra St. Brown-type weapons.”

Texas's Matthew Golden resembles Amon-Ra St. Brown

Although the Lions wide receiver is a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro, both have similar characteristics. They're not the fastest players on the field. They won't kill you as a vertical threat, but they operate wonderfully around the middle of the field.

The awareness cannot be understated. Multiple times when Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers was under pressure, Golden would scramble and find his quarterback.

Not to mention, he'll use leverage, the sideline, and any other advantage he can make on an opposing defender.

This past season, St. Brown had 115 receptions for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns. Also, he had four games of over 100 receiving yards. His highest was 193 against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15.

Despite that Golden beat Texas teammate Isaiah Bond in aspects of the NFL Combine, Golden has the tools to be elite. Mel Kiper Jr of ESPN, thinks that the Longhorns' leading receiver did well for himself in Indianapolis.

“He entered combine week as my No. 5 receiver in the class and in the early-Round 2 mix,” Kiper Jr said. “But now, he is probably a top-25 pick. The Steelers (No. 21) and Chargers (No. 22) could give him a long look.”

Those teams desperately need another perimeter receiver. Golden won't be the flashiest with his speed or athleticism. However, he's someone that can do some serious damage once he figures of the mechanics of the league.