Negative speculation has been around Texas football alum Quinn Ewers. After a 31-touchdown and 12-interception season, he vowed to make his case at the NFL Combine. Although Ewers talked about overcoming injuries, he also talked about rewriting the pessimistic nature surrounding him.

The NFL Combine is the perfect time to do so. Although Ewers could've used the Pro Day, getting ahead of the curve could prove to be fruitful in the future. Plenty of teams and their respective executives can meet with players they're interested in.

As a result, it piqued Ewers's interest. He wanted to make his case and reestablish himself for who he is as a human being.

“I just wanted to give them an idea of who I am, because I’m sure they hear a lot of different things about me—and most of it’s hearsay or just not true,” Ewers says via Albert Breer of SI.

“I wanted them to know about the resiliency I show in-game, the mental toughness I have to to go through all that stuff I went through in the three years I was at Texas, and be back-to-back playoff contenders, and in the semifinals, and continue to lead my team …. and continue to be there for my teammates day in and day out.”

“That’s the biggest thing I wanted to come across.”

Quinn Ewers wanted the NFL Combine to know who he is

Aside from the two College Football Playoff appearances, there's more to Ewers than simply the accolades and the resume. He's a leader, both on and off the field. He's had rave reviews regarding his character from head coach Steve Sarkisian.

So that was the message for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts in formal interviews, and for others in informals, with Ewers’s third and final season as the Longhorns’ starter providing the ultimate testament to it.