There was a time when Paul Finebaum was the biggest supporter of Texas and Arch Manning in the college football landscape. It is safe to say those days are over.

Finebaum, who entered the season calling Manning his Heisman favorite, declared that he is officially “out” on the Texas quarterback after Week 3 of the 2025 college football season. After three lackluster performances to begin the year, the outspoken analyst does not believe that Manning has what it takes to lead a national championship-winning team in 2025.

“Listen, I'm not bright, but I'm not the stupidest person on the face of the Earth,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter, via On3 Sports. “I'm out. Okay? Count me out. I gave it a shot. It blew up. I like Arch. He's going to be a great player someday. Maybe some year, but not this year. It's over. Come on. You can't look at three weeks and find a way for the front row in New York. So nice knowing you, Arch. See you soon.”

Through three games, Manning has just 579 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. For comparison, he had 583 passing yards in his two starts during the 2024 season.

Fans were quick to dismiss Manning after his poor performance in Week 1 against Ohio State, but many pundits gave him a pass in his first career road start. However, the 21-year-old has since laid another egg in Week 3 against UTEP, completing just 44 percent of his passes for 114 yards on 4.6 yards per attempt.

Arch Manning, Texas struggling early in 2025 college football season

Although Texas has begun the 2025 college football season with a 2-1 record, its struggles go beyond its results. The Longhorns' offense, which was supposed to be one of the best in the country, has been mostly stagnant through three games, including two against inferior opponents.

On paper, Manning had one good game against San Jose State. He ended that contest with 295 passing yards, four touchdowns, one interception and one rushing touchdown. However, most of that production came on just four drives, all within five minutes of game time.

Texas has one final chance to gain its footing in Week 4 against Sam Houston State. The Longhorns have a bye in Week 5 before returning to the fire in a brutal month of October, during which they will face four ranked opponents, all away from home.