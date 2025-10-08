The pressure in Austin remains intense, but hope isn’t gone yet. Despite a 3-2 record and a slide out of the AP Top 25, Texas football still has a path to the College Football Playoff, if head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterback Arch Manning can stabilize things.

As Sports Illustrated noted, only one of the Texas football team's two losses came in SEC play, leaving room to fight back into the conference title picture.

Manning’s growth is at the center of that mission. While the sophomore quarterback has thrown for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, he’s struggled under pressure, often holding the ball too long.

Sarkisian addressed that directly this week, explaining the difference between Manning’s approach and that of his former quarterback, Quinn Ewers, as noticed by Anwar Richardson on X, formerly Twitter.

“Well, I think it all depends on what you’re trying to do offensively,” Sarkisian said. “Arch is a guy who can push the ball down the field, and especially early in the season, we’re trying to play to his strengths and do some things he does well. That sometimes requires holding the ball for an extra half-second or so, which stresses the protection a bit.”

He continued, comparing Manning to Ewers: “With Quinn, he was an elite RPO guy, and everyone used to criticize him for throwing so many balls at or behind the line of scrimmage. What you try to do is find balance, the deep ball, the intermediate ball, and the short ball. Certain games or times in the season, you lean into one more than the other.”

Article Continues Below

Sarkisian explained that Manning’s longer decision-making time is tied to Texas’s current offensive design. “If you’re throwing a lot of quick game, RPOs, and screens, that number is going to be really low — maybe below two seconds. But if you’re trying to push it downfield or you’re behind in games, that number might be higher. Ideally, you’re probably in the mid-twos. That’s usually the average when it’s all said and done.”

It’s clear that Sarkisian is balancing patience and urgency; he knows the margin for error is thin. Texas faces its biggest test yet this Saturday in the Red River Rivalry against No. 6 Oklahoma, a game that could either reset the Longhorns’ season or push them into full crisis mode.

There was some good news for the offense ahead of the matchup. According to On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos, wide receiver Parker Livingstone is expected to play despite suffering a leg injury against Florida. Sarkisian confirmed that X-rays came back negative, and the freshman wideout should be available barring a setback.

The Longhorns will need all hands on deck. With playoff hopes flickering, Manning’s timing, protection, and confidence could define whether Texas salvages its season or watches another opportunity slip away.