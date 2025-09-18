Arch Manning's first three games this season as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback haven't looked all that great so far. Expectations are incredibly high, and he is seemingly falling short. On Thursday, former college football legend Tim Tebow shared some advice for Manning ahead of his next game.

During a guest appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Tebow claims that he would tell the 21-year-old redshirt sophomore that he doesn't have to make every play, and to remember to have a love for the game of football. Overall, the former Florida Gator offered encouraging words to Arch Manning.

“I would encourage him,” said Tebow. “Like, man, you're a gifted player. You're a really good player. You just need to be encouraged. Remember it for the love of the game. He's at a location right now with great coaches, great players around him. But there's just a lot of pressure. And pressure is real… You don't have to make every play. You don't have to be perfect,” continued Tim Tebow about Arch Manning. “I have really appreciated the way he's carried himself for three years now.”

"I encourage him, remember the love of the game and play for it. You don't have to make every play, you don't have to be perfect." Tim Tebow on the advice he would give Arch Manning ✍️ Stream @RichEisenShow on @DisneyPlus and the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/AU6baXsSOS — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 18, 2025

Through three games played this season, Manning has recorded 579 passing yards, six touchdowns through the air, and three interceptions, while owning a 55.3% completion percentage. He's also rushed for 112 yards while scoring three additional touchdowns. The turnovers and the accuracy issues have been a concern to begin the 2025-26 campaign.

Despite his early troubles, Texas is 2-1 to begin the season and is ranked No. 8 in the nation. The Longhorns are certainly still in the mix for the College Football Playoff, as the only real hiccup so far this season was a 14-7 Week 1 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Arch Manning will have an opportunity to turn things around in Week 4 when Texas takes on the Sam Houston State Bearkats. It will be the Longhorns' final contest before beginning SEC play.