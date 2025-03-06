Texas football wide receiver Matthew Golden is shooting up NFL Draft boards after a dominating combine performance. Time for the Seattle Seahawks to plaster him high on their draft board.

Golden raced to a 4.29 time in the 40-yard dash. Texas now has produced the fastest WRs at the NFL Combine the last two years — with Xavier Worthy owning last year's record-shattering time. However, Golden got labeled as a better WR prospect than Worthy.

The Longhorns star will hear multiple league suitors. He's likely to garner lots of interactive and in-person interviews following the combine. Golden also faces a busy sit-and-talk session for his future pro day in Austin — as NFL scouts and other personnel will watch Texas prospects go through drills.

The Seahawks must send either their area scout, director of college scouting or even general manager John Schneider to Austin. Time to dive into why Golden is a prime fit in the Pacific Northwest.

Texas WR Matthew Golden replaces 2 Seahawks stars

Addressing the elephant in the room: Golden's Seahawks fit involves DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett exiting Seattle. Lockett announced his Seahawks departure Wednesday. Fellow Pro Bowl WR Metcalf followed by requesting a trade.

Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald are reloading at WR. Golden is perfect for Seattle with Lockett and Metcalf hitting the exit.

The Longhorns star gives Macdonald a needed field stretcher. And a deep threat for new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Granted, Kubiak runs a more run-oriented attack featuring outside and inside zone runs plus utilizes a fullback. But Golden rises as the perfect play action threat off his downfield speed. Kubiak also turns to as many as three-man route concepts — all to take advantage of the speed at WR.

Kubiak is coming in to better take advantage of Seattle's playmakers. Golden's speed is hard to turn down in this offense. But there's one more reason why Golden-to-Seattle makes sense.

Matthew Golden forms dangerous new duo with Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Seahawks established themselves with a three-headed WR identity with Lockett, Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The latter is now the future leader of this WR unit. Smith-Njigba even reacted strongly to the Lockett/Metcalf news.

But this offense reignites by teaming the 2023 first round selection with Golden.

Smith-Njigba is built more to handle the slot possession role. Though Kubiak can also motion him to take advantage of zone coverage. Smith-Njigba proves to become most dangerous when catching on the move.

Golden, though, is another deadly one through the catch-and-run. He'd take an abundance of pressure off Smith-Njigba. Golden can come in and keep defenses on their heels. Both together become pick your poison.

There's other mock drafts that plug Golden heading to Seattle. Lance Zielein of the NFL Network predicted the WR landing at No. 18 overall.

“Golden becomes an easier fit here,” Zierlein wrote.

Will the Texas star become available at No. 18 for Seahawks?

Now Seattle must hope Golden drops down to the 18th spot. The Seahawks have a chance, considering there are more high-demand WRs ahead of the combine's fastest receiver.

Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan is garnering top five attention. Missouri's Luther Burden III is another high-profile first round talent. Even Travis Hunter comes to the NFL with well-established receiving skills along with his cornerback prowess.

But Worthy slipped to No. 28 overall last April even after his epic 4.21 time in the 40. Golden has many draft experts thinking he'll be around near the 20th pick — meaning he's bound to have a draft fall like his Texas teammate.

He rises as Seattle's top '25 draft option if he's there for the taking at 18th. But he's the top help for “JSN” and this new offense in Seattle.