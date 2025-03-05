As more cuts are being made around the league, the latest one to happen was the Seattle Seahawks releasing wide receiver Tyler Lockett after 10 seasons. Lockett went on social media to share the news and wrote a short message to Seahawks fans.

“I really enjoyed being in Seattle! I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12’s really make this place meaningful! Although, my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I’m thankful for everything!!God gets all the glory forever,” Lockett wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Lockett was one of the more consistent receivers on the team, and now he will be looking for a new place to play when free agency begins.

Last season, Lockett had 49 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns, which is the lowest his production has been since 2017. One of those reasons is the play of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had 100 receptions for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns. He and DK Metcalf held down the receiving core for the Seahawks, while Lockett was a solid third option when needed.

With the rise of Njigba, the Seahawks could look to be making more moves, and Metcalf has been in trade rumors since the end of the season. People have assumed that if Metcalf is traded, the most likely spot would be the Las Vegas Raiders, which is where former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is.

Lockett could also find his way to the Raiders since he played under Carroll, which would make two reunions. It's not certain if the Raiders are interested in either of the receivers, but it wouldn't be surprising.

For now, Lockett will get to test the market to see if he can still get a nice payday from a team looking for a receiver, and when free agency opens, he'll get a better sense.