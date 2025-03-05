Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf has reportedly requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, and the team has agreed to explore options, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

This news comes shortly after it was announced that the Seahawks would release Tyler Lockett as well. It appears likely that the Seahawks wide receiver room will have a completely new look in 2025, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba taking on an even bigger role after an impressive 2024 season.

With the Cincinnati Bengals placing the franchise tag on Tee Higgins ahead of free agency, Metcalf likely becomes the best receiver teams could acquire this offseason. There are plenty of teams who could use a main option wide receiver like Metcalf, and it will be interesting to see who is involved and what kind of compensation the Seahawks are able to get in return.

Metcalf has exceeded 900 yards in each of his seasons since entering the NFL in 2019, and he is entering the last year of his three-year, $72 million contract. Presumably, Metcalf would want an extension with his next team. With him being 27 years old, there likely is a team out there willing to trade for him and give an extension that would make him happy financially.

There were brief rumors regarding the Green Bay Packers and Metcalf that got shot down. Now that Metcalf requested a trade, it will be interesting to see if Green Bay is involved. He is certainly a stylistic fit with Jordan Love, and the Packers are looking for a No. 1 receiver.

Others have speculated that the Los Angeles Chargers could be a fit for Metcalf. They passed up on potential No. 1 receivers in Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze with the No. 5 pick for tackle Joe Alt last offseason, so Metcalf would give Justin Herbert a top option as well.