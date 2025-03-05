Jaxon Smith-Njigba showed a foul mood on Wednesday following the latest Seattle Seahawks news. He dropped an NSFW reaction after losing one beloved teammate plus another soon. His run with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf is coming to an end through NFL free agency.

Lockett revealed the Seahawks cut him. Then, Metcalf later emerged with a trade request not even an hour later.

Smith-Njigba quickly reacted to the news. His NSFW-charged post got screenshot by the NFL on ESPN X account by saying “Ayooo wtf.”

The wide receiver formed a stout three-headed receiving monster in the Pacific Northwest. He became the young fast riser next to two past Pro Bowl talents. Now, Smith-Njigba is entering the 2025 season as the rare “old” guy in the WR room — despite entering just his third season.

Will Jaxon-Smith Njigba get help as Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf leave Seahawks?

Seattle has the look of a team rebuilding the WR core. Lockett's departure indicates they're getting younger. Metcalf's request to leave makes this unit even younger. Both older wideouts emerged as subjects of leaving Seattle even before Wednesday.

Will this mean the ‘Hawks pivot to finding the replacements for both departing wideouts come April 24? Will Seattle bring in one 2025 NFL Combine star to team with Smith-Njigba? Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network has Texas star Matthew Golden going to the Seahawks, making the prediction in his newest mock draft.

“With Tyler Lockett as a potential cap casualty and rumors swirling that DK Metcalf could be traded, Golden becomes an easier fit here,” Zierlein wrote on Monday.

Golden's selection now looks like a no-brainer move for general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald. Golden went crazy with his combine workout in Indianapolis — blazing a 4.29 time in the 40-yard dash. He also raced to a 1.49 10-yard split. The Longhorns star is even earning comparisons to New Orleans Saints star WR Chris Olave.

Golden and Smith-Njigba together could present a different “WTF” feeling — from defensive coordinators watching them torch their secondary. Plus Golden's arrival can potentially ease any concern Smith-Njigba may have in Seattle for 2025.