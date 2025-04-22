When the college football transfer portal opened in the winter, the Nebraska football team hadn't started their offseason yet. The Cornhuskers went bowling for the first time since 2016 as they took down Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl. Nebraska started their offseason work before the offseason began as the transfer portal was open, and that isn't something that the Cornhuskers were used to because of their long postseason drought.

Year two for head coach Matt Rhule in Lincoln didn’t go as well as Cornhuskers fans hoped, but it was still a step in the right direction as they made it to a bowl game. The Nebraska football team needs to add some experienced talent from the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season if they want to continue to improve.

The Nebraska football team started this season very strong and it looked like they could be a legit College Football Playoff contender. The Cornhuskers started the year 5-1 and they ranked as high as #22 at one point. However, Nebraska ended up losing five of their final six games to finish with a 6-6 record. They did end the season on a high note against Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Obviously this season didn’t go to plan for the Nebraska football team, but they did make a bowl game for the first time since 2016. That’s something to celebrate as that was an awful drought.

Rhule and the Cornhuskers need to be better next year, and the transfer portal is something that can help make that happen. Nebraska already landed some good talent in the winter cycle, but there is still a lot of room for this team to grow. Here are a couple of guys that that the Nebraska football team should be taking a look at:

Micah Hudson, WR, Texas A&M/Texas Tech

Micah Hudson has already had an eventful offseason as he transferred from Texas Tech to Texas A&M when the transfer portal was open in the winter. Hudson's time with the Aggies was shortlived as he is back in the portal, and he could be a good option for the Nebraska football team. The Cornhuskers always have more room to add talent around quarterback Dylan Raiola who is preparing for his sophomore season. Hudson had eight receptions for 123 yards last year as a freshman, and the future looks bright for him.

Keelan Marion, WR, BYU

The Nebraska football team has lost two WRs during the spring, so that is a position of focus for the Cornhuskers right now. Keelan Marion is another talented WR in the transfer portal to keep an eye on. Marion has a lot of experience as he has played four seasons of college football. Marion started his career back at UConn, and he spent two season with the Huskies before transferring to BYU. Last season, Marion racked up 346 receiving yards and one touchdown on 24 receptions.

Transfer portal overview

One of the biggest parts of the college football offseason is the transfer portal, and the festivities begin before the offseason actually starts. Teams that don't qualify for the postseason have entered their offseason when the portal first opens, but there are a lot of teams that still have bowl games/playoff games to play. Nebraska was one of them during the winter cycle. The transfer portal opened up for the first time on December 9th, so it created some issues for players that want to transfer but still have a season going.

The transfer portal is a massive part of college football now, and there are definitely positives and negatives to it. One of the biggest issues that people have with it is the timing of the first window. It is open in early December so players can pick a new school and start the next semester there when January rolls around. However, it does create issues as we have seen players this past season on College Football Playoff teams have to miss out on the opportunity to participate in the CFP because of their transfer.

On the flip side, the transfer portal gives teams a chance to completely rebuild their squad in just one offseason. New head coaches can come in and bring in a lot of experienced players from the jump, and it can make for a quick turnaround. Any team has hope in the offseason because of the transfer portal.

The transfer portal opened up for the first time this season on December 9th and it stayed open until December 28th. This window is the main window where a lot of the action takes place, but the transfer portal is open during the spring as well.

From April 16th until April 25th, the transfer portal will be open. That way, players can go through spring ball and have a better idea of what their upcoming season will look like. If they aren’t satisfied, they can leave. We even sometimes see players that transferred in the first window transfer again in the second window, sometimes back to their original school.

The transfer portal is a crucial part of the offseason, and we will be hearing a lot about it from now until the end of the spring.