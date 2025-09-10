Tennessee football may have lost a five-star name, but it quickly found a new leader. Joey Aguilar's first start as the Volunteers' quarterback helped power a 45-26 win over Syracuse, proving that his arrival has already softened the blow of Nico Iamaleava's departure.

Joey Aguilar threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns that game, rushing for 34 more, showing poise and confidence in Josh Heupel's offense. ”I came prepared,” Aguila said after the win, crediting his calm approach for keeping the team steady. For many in Knoxville, the excitement around Aguilar has already eased any lingering concerns about losing Iamaleava to the UCLA football team.

Behind the smooth debut, however, was a wild transfer saga. Aguilar's father, Jose, detailed the journey in an interview with On3's Pete Nakos. He explained that when Aguilar first chose UCLA after leaving Appalachian State, the family believed it was the perfect chance to play closer to home in California.

But as rumors swirled about Iamaleava's own exit from Tennessee, UCLA's staff kept the Aguilars in the dark. ”We were finding out everything on social media,” Jose recalled, noting that it became clear the Bruins were set on pursuing Iamaleava no matter what.

At first, Aguilar considered staying to compete for the starting role, but the family realized the situation was no longer about talent. Within days of Iamaleava's arrival, Aguilar re-entered the portal and landed in Tennessee, a move his father now jokingly calls ”the first quarterback trade in college football.”

Far from bitter, Jose Aguilar even offered thanks.

”We're not at Tennessee without Nico making the decisions he made. Joey is in a great spot.” Through two games, Aguilar has validated that sentiment with 535 passing yards, five touchdowns, and a 66% completion rate, heading into a massive test against Georgia.

Meanwhile, UCLA is also moving forward with Iamaleava. Since his transfer in July, reports from The Athletic note that his arrival has actually given the Bruins a surprising boost in the portal. Several transfers reportedly accepted lower NIL deals just to join the program alongside the former five-star quarterback.

That ”Iamaleava effect” could reshape UCLA's football team roster in the Big Ten.