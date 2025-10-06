The UCLA Bruins football team shocked the world when they upset the then seventh-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions 42-37 on Saturday. The win was the first time a team that started the season 0-4 beat an opponent ranked inside the Top 10 since 1985, as pointed out by Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

It was also UCLA's first win of the season after a tumultuous beginning that saw head coach DeShaun Foster relieved of his duties after a 0-3 start. Tim Skipper, the man tasked with replacing Foster and leading the charge against Penn State, is not relishing in the moment. In fact, he sent a strong message to his team following their historic victory.

“I'm a 24-hour type of guy. Once we started our team meeting [Sunday], it was a watch, correct, and critique things. Enjoy the good moments from the game, but then we moved on pretty quickly after that,” Skipper told the media on Monday, courtesy of Bruins Report Online. “We don't want to be one-hit wonders. That's the whole key to this thing. Do not be a one-hit wonder.”

Skipper continued by detailing the week ahead and the team's mentality leading into Saturday's game against Michigan State.

“Let's get back to work. Tuesday is a workday. Wednesday is a workday. Polish up on Thursday. Fly out to Michigan and then have a good Friday, and then we have to go play,” Skipper said. “Our mentality, our mindset, is to have a good week of practice. Stay in the now. What's important is how we're going to win and take it day by day.”

Although the UCLA Bruins have a long way to go before they are considered legitimate threats in the Big Ten Conference, the victory over Penn State is a step in the right direction. Skipper knows this, and is trying to avoid the trap of getting caught up in the spectacle of their historic victory.