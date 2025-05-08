UCLA football welcomed in Nico Iamaleava into the 2025 roster to close out April. A true freshman quarterback then exited out, after enrolling in January. That QB has found a new home via the college football transfer portal.

San Jose State has gained Robert McDaniel, with Chris Hummer of 247Sports reporting the move Wednesday. The 6-foot-1 McDaniel rises as a Northern California local addition. He hails from Hughson, California in Modesto County — located under two hours east of San Jose.

The Bruins lost the three-star signing officially on April 25 — five days after Iamaleava's highly publicized commitment to UCLA. Iamaleava endured a massive falling out at the University of Tennessee. Multiple reports revealed NIL and the direction the Volunteers offense was going in as the deciding factors behind the departure.

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster expects Iamaleava to hit the ground running this season. McDaniel isn't the only QB departure from Westwood, though.

UCLA enduring QB changes after Nico Iamaleava arrival

The Volunteers and Bruins practically pulled off a “trade.” Albeit in college football terms.

Joey Aguilar landed in Knoxville following the Iamaleava transfer. Aguilar transferred to Tennessee two days after UCLA completed the ex-Vols QB's transfer commitment.

The QB, though, arrived to the Pasadena region through a different route compared to McDaniel. Aguilar came via Appalachian State out of the Sun Belt Conference. He put together impressive All-Sun Belt accolades. Aguilar racked up 3,757 yards, tossed 33 touchdowns and got picked off 10 interceptions.

Aguilar even earned his own NIL deal to land at Tennessee. The Southeastern Conference power and College Football Playoff qualifier offered $1.2 million in NIL money, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

Justyn Martin emerged as one more portal entry out of Westwood. The Inglewood native entered the portal on Dec. 2. He's since relocated to Maryland — committing to the Terrapins on Dec. 22. The Terps will visit UCLA on Oct. 18.