The No. 20 USC Trojans enter Week 8 with a tough road game against No. 13 Notre Dame in South Bend in the rivalry game. USC just defeated Michigan in Los Angeles, 31-14, and Notre Dame has won four in a row after starting the year with losses to Miami and Texas A&M.

Notre Dame-USC is one of the most storied rivalries in college football, so this one will have plenty of eyeballs.

Ahead of the game, college football analyst Joel Klatt hyped up the USC football program quite a bit.

“In many ways, this is the best offense in the country. Jayden Maiava has been terrific,” Klatt said. “They are No. 1 in yards per play. Their offensive line is so much better than it has been in the last couple of years. Are they more suited to go to South Bend and compete and maybe win a game? Yes, there's no doubt.”

“This is a better version of USC than Lincoln Riley has ever had going into South Bend.”

"This is a better version of USC than Lincoln Riley has ever had going into South Bend."@joelklatt with more on what to expect as USC prepares to take on Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/sKyv0rvNDA — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) October 16, 2025

Article Continues Below

Klatt continued to say that Notre Dame's defense has improved recently, so it could be a tough test for USC.

“I just don't think Notre Dame is going to be able to run away from USC's offense. This offense is too good. Number one yards per play offense in college football.

However, even despite the strong praise, Klatt is still sticking with Notre Dame, and perhaps the game being in South Bend has some reason for that.

“While I like Notre Dame to win this game, I think it's a high-scoring, one-score game which has been commonplace for USC. I think Notre Dame wins this one, 37-30,” Klatt said at the end.

Notre Dame has played much better in recent weeks, although against far easier competition. All in all, even if USC does lose in South Bend, Klatt saying this is the best team Lincoln Riley has had at USC is quite the testament to how talented this group is.