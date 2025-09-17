The 2025 USC football team has started the season playing great football. They are undefeated with a 3-0 record and are getting ready to face Michigan State at home on Saturday night in a game that could send a message to the rest of the Big Ten. The Spartans are also 3-0 but face a tough trip out west. This could be a big test for both teams, but it's a way to announce that they are back in the spotlight for USC.

The Trojans come into the game as a massive favorite over Michigan State, but that has not stopped USC football head coach Lincoln Riley from saying that he is concerned about Michigan State and how they might be able to attack the Trojans. He complimented the offense from Aidan Chiles under center to the running backs and the wide receivers. Then, on defense, the run defense is what Michigan State does well.

“Offensively, a lot of it centers around the quarterback. They run the ball very well, and they’ve got some explosive wide receivers,” Riley said.“Defensively, it starts with their ability to stop the run,” Riley added. “They’re one of the best run defenses in the country. They’ve made life tough on a lot of people.”

After struggling to find his footing last season, Chiles has looked much better this year. He has thrown for 656 passing yards and six touchdowns to only one interception with a 70.7% completion percentage. Nick Marsh has been the best receiver, and Makhi Frazier has emerged as the best running back on the roster.

USC has its work cut out for it on the offensive side of the ball, too, with how well the Spartans have stood out against the run. The Trojans have accumulated 1,812 yards of total offense through three games, and USC’s top three running backs have combined for 598 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging more than seven yards per carry.

The Trojans are playing well on offense through the air and on the ground, but despite that early play, Lincoln Riley has said that the starters for the offensive line are still not set in stone and might be jumbled around coming into this game, too.