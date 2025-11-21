The Green Bay Packers are in a strong position as they prepare for the most important part of the regular season. The Packers are in second place in the NFC North with a 6-3-1 record, and they will have four games coming up with division rivals. That starts in Week 12 when the Packers host the Minnesota Vikings.

Adam Stenavich on Christian Watson since returning from his torn ACL: "It's just been a shot in the arm to our offense."

The Packers are in a much better position to put big plays on the board with the return of wide receiver Christian Watson. He has explosive speed and leaping ability, and he makes the Green Bay offense a threat to make big plays on a consistent basis. Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich says that Watson has rare talent and he makes any offense he performs in that much better.

“It’s just been a shot in the arm to our offense,” said Stenavich. The Packers offense can be quite versatile with Watson in the lineup. Jordan Love needs to have a dominant speed receiver in the lineup and he gets that with Watson. The Packers also have rookie speedster Matthew Golden, and when both hit their stride, the Packers should be able to light up the scoreboard.

Green Bay also has running back Josh Jacobs, but he was injured in Green Bay's Week 11 victory over the New York Giants. While he took a hit to his knee, Jacobs says he is no longer in pain and it's just a matter of when the swelling goes down.

Watson has come back from ACL injury

Watson has played four games for the Packers since coming back from his ACL injury. He has 12 receptions for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns. Watson has a chance to be one of the team's most important players during the final seven games of the season.

Romeo Doubs is the team's leading receiver with 39 receptions for 499 yards and 4 touchdowns.